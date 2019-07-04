tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi sent out updates of the MIUI 10 Beta version on 1 July 2019 bringing a redesigned Settings menu interface. The update also introduces a new password manager in the build version number 9.7.1.

The Chinese company had closed down its Global Beta rollout for all its devices starting from 1 July. However, beta updates were kept active only in China. Beta builds usually give the testers a sneak peek of the upcoming features in the next version of MIUI, in this case, MIUI 11.

As reported by XDA, the highlight in the redesigned Settings menu is recommendations. After opening the Settings interface, users will be recommended features to explore within the menu. This is found in stock Android but it recommends only the basic settings. However, MIUI contains a lot of customisations and discovering them can be quite overwhelming. Some useful features could be placed after two or levels, making it harder to know that they exist. With the new interface, users will be often prompted with options.

Another update is the new password manager built with autofill functionality. This will allow Xiaomi users to save passwords and autofill them whenever an app is installed. This serves well for users who majorly use Xiaomi products.

The above-mentioned features are present only in the beta version of MIUI 10. Since the beta service isn’t available to users outside China, they will have to wait until they are rolled out as official OTA updates to MIUI 10. Or these features could probably be moved to the next version of MIUI. Both the features don’t require extra hardware, so they can be expected on all Xiaomi smartphones.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.