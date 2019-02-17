tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's custom UI – MIUI – has often been a step ahead of the Android version it is actually based on. For instance, MIUI 10, based on Android Oreo, had the notification shade and verticle volume control from the Android Pie preview. Now, reportedly, MIUI 10 is also adding a built-in dark theme to the UI, which Android is expected to add to its next version OS.

This was first reported by FoneArena, which says that Xiaomi is testing a dark theme for its custom UI, for which users may not have to wait till the MIUI 11 is out. The feature is reportedly being tested on MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM.

The publication has also shared some screenshots of the mode, which shows the Calculator, Contacts, Gallery, Messaging, Notes, Phone, Screen Recorder, and Updater in the dark theme. In addition to these apps, the screenshots also show covering the volume controls, notification shade, and the Recents window.

However, the report also says that the dark theme does not seem to be working in the Settings app, but it does work inside some of the sub-menus in Settings. Likely this discrepancy is due to the mode still under-works.

Apparently, the mode will be introduced with the MIUI 10 Global Beta version 9.2.14, and will soon be available to the users who have enrolled in the beta testing program.

Meanwhile, MIUI 11 is also believed to make its appearance next week when the Mi 9 is launched next week at MWC 2019 in Barcelona.

