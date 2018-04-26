Adding to its ever-expanding range of products, Xiaomi has launched a new drone called MiTU, which is priced at just CNY 399, which translates to about Rs 4,200. MiTU is a sub-brand owned by Xiaomi, which is focused on manufacturing toys.

The Xiaomi MiTU is a portable drone, which is super lightweight and allows HD video recording and a first-person view. The drone will be going on sale in China on 26 April, and the details of pertaining to the availability of the drone in India, are unknown at the moment.

The Xiaomi MiTU features a one-piece frame, which includes four wheelbase, each of which are 11 cm tall, and weigh 88 gm, reported GizmoChina. The drone is built out of modified Polypropylene (PP) plastic, which is said to resist drops. The propellers of the drone are made out of glass fibre, which is likely to endure mild shocks. The drone is capable of flying as high as 25 metres and cover a maximum distance of 50 metres.

As for the optics on-board the drone, the Xiaomi MiTU allows clicking images at a resolution of 1,600 x 1,200 pixels, and record HD videos. The camera is front-mounted. Under the hood, the drone is powered by a quad-core 1.2 GHz chipset, which is paired with 4 GB of RAM. The MiTU has 5.8 GHz high-frequency signal Wi-Fi support. Fueling the UAV is a 920 mAh battery, which barely lasts 10 minutes on a single charge.

Besides that, the drone also has a plethora of sensors on-board, which includes a barometer, optical flow sensor, and an ultrasonic sensor. These sensors help enable features such as precision hovers that use the Altitude Hold function and 360-degree Air Tumbling. In addition to that, the drone includes various modes such as headless mode, gravity sensing, palm take off, and four-way rolling.