Xiaomi is yet to announce its flagship Mi 8 series globally and while there are clues which suggest that it is something in the pipeline, a new report suggests that Xiaomi might even launch a cheaper version of the Mi 8 globally dubbed as the Mi 8 Youth.

While there is still uncertainty on whether this is a new phone for China as part of the Mi 8 series or whether it's a variant being planned for the global market, the Mi 8 Youth has just received regulatory certifications from two government agencies in China, the NCC and TENAA.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the alleged Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth has been certified by the NCC bearing the model number M1808D2TG. While that does not reveal anything about the phone itself, the model number is quite similar to that of the regular Mi 8. The listing does not reveal anything more in terms of specifications, but there are more clues to feed on.

As per the TENAA spotting, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth has been certified with the same model number as mentioned on the NCC website.

The photos of the handset on the certification agency’s website also suggest that the phone could feature a notch above the screen, a glass back panel, two primary cameras with an LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The listing reveals that the Mi 8 Youth will feature a 6.26-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. While that more or less confirms the notch, the handset is expected to be powered by an octa-core SoC, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 710 clocked 2.2 GHz.

There are three RAM and storage variants expected — 4 GB RAM with 32 GB storage, 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The phone is also expected to pack a dual-camera setup on the back and a 24 MP camera on the front, along with a 3,250 mAh battery unit powering it.

Xiaomi is yet to comment on such a phone even existing but if certifications are anything to go by, it shouldn't be long before we hear of an unveiling.