Xiaomi Mi TV webcam with support for 1080p videos launched in India at Rs 1,999

The Mi TV webcam will be available for purchase starting 28 June at Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi studio.


FP TrendingJun 25, 2021 16:42:26 IST

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi TV webcam in the Indian market. The webcam can be used with smart TVs, laptops, and computers. It offers a Full HD (1080p) video quality and has Dual Far-Field microphones for audio recording.

Mi TV Webcam pricing and sale date

The Mi TV webcam is priced at Rs 1,999 and will be available for purchase starting 28 June at Mi.com, Mi Home, and Mi studio.

Mi TV Webcam compatibility

To use the Mi webcam, Android TV users can download Google Duo from the Play Store to start video calling. All Mi TVs, Redmi TVs, Android TVs (Android TV 8 and above), and laptops (running Windows and macOS) are compatible with it.

The new webcam can also be set up with the ‘Simple Plug and Play video’ mechanism.

Mi TV Webcam. Image: tech2

Mi TV Webcam specifications and features

The Mi Webcam features a metal body and offers Full-HD (1080p) videos at 25 fps with a 71-degrees field of view. It is packed with a 1.5m removable USB Type-C port for good and proper connectivity across all TVs, laptops, desktops, and allows interchange between Type-C and Type-A connecting cables.

It sports a physical shutter that adds an extra layer of safety. It also has an in-built 3D Image Noise Reduction algorithm that helps in suppressing noise in any low-light image.

The webcam also comes with an adjustable magnetic base to let users attach the device to any metal surface on the TV or PC for a sturdy grip.

 

