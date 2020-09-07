12:20 (IST)
Mi TV Horizon TV availability
The 32-inch variant will go on sale on 11 September on Flipkart and MI.com
The 43-inch variant will be available for purchase on Amazon on 15 September.
tech2 News StaffSep 07, 2020 11:51:48 IST
The Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to come with a 43-inch display, Google Assistant support, and 20W speakers.
12:18 (IST)
Mi TV Horizon Edition pricing 32-inch: Rs 13,499 43-inch: Rs 22,999
12:12 (IST)
Mi TV Horizon audio It comes with 20W speakers that support DTS technology
12:11 (IST)
Patchwall experience It comes with One-Click Play feature that allows users to watch live cricket matches in just one click.
12:08 (IST)
Mi TV Horizon Edition OS It will come give a patchwall experience that offers 7+ live news channels, unique kids mode and more.
12:06 (IST)
Mi TV Horizon display Both the variants come with HD resolution and 178 degrees.
12:04 (IST)
MI TV Horizon Edition It comes in 32-inch and 43-inch sizes.
12:02 (IST)
The event is now live!
11:59 (IST)
Mi TV Horizon Edition launch livestream link: You can catch the live updates here
11:57 (IST)
This is how the Mi TV Horizon Edition remote looks
11:53 (IST)
Mi TV Horizon Edition remote The company has confirmed that its remote will come with separate buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Assistant.
11:49 (IST)
More expected specs... The Mi TV Horizon Edition is likely to include three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It will also come with a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Google Data Saver.
11:48 (IST)
Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition expected specifications According to a report, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to come with a 43-inch display, Google Assistant support, and 20W speakers. It is likely to run on Patchwall UI based Android TV 9 software. The report also adds that it might be powered by a Cortex-A53 processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.
11:44 (IST)
Mi TV Horizon Edition This is Xiaomi's first smart TV under the Horizon Edition lineup.
11:34 (IST)
Welcome to the liveblog of Xiaomi Mi TV Horizon Edition! The event will begin at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Xiaomi is all set to the new Mi TV Horizon Edition in India today.
Last month, Xiaomi had launched Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition at Rs 54,999.
According to a report by 91 Mobiles, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is expected to come with a 43-inch display, Google Assistant support, and 20W speakers. It is likely to run on Patchwall UI based Android TV 9 software. The report also adds that it might be powered by a Cortex-A53 processor, 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.
In addition to this, the Mi TV Horizon Edition is likely to include three HDMI ports, two USB-A ports, an ethernet port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It will also come with a built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant and Google Data Saver.
As per the company tweets, the remote will come with separate buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Google Assistant.
