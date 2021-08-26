Thursday, August 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X Series, Mi Band 6 launched at Smarter Living 2022 event: Check prices and specs here

The Mi Smart Band 6 packs a bigger AMOLED touch display and health monitoring features, Mi TV 5X comes in three size variants.


FP TrendingAug 26, 2021 21:54:03 IST

At the Smarter Living 2022 virtual event, Xiaomi finally introduced the Mi Smart Band 6. The successor to the Mi Smart Band 5 introduced by the company last year, the Mi Smart Band 6 packs a bigger AMOLED touch display and comes with health monitoring features including heart rate monitoring and SpO2 measurement, among others. While the Mi Smart Band 5 was launched in India at a price of Rs 2,499, the new Smart Band 6 is listed for Rs 3,499. Xiaomi has also unveiled the next-generation Mi TV 5X series in three variants for the Indian market.

Talking of the specifications of the newly launched products, the Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a 1.56-inch AMOLED display, which is larger than the display of Mi Band (5 1.1-inch). The display carries a 326 ppi pixel density with 450 nits of peak brightness and an anti-fingerprint coating.

Other features of the Mi Band 6 include 24×7 heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring support, sleep tracking, 30 sports modes to auto-detect activities such as walking, running, indoor treadmill, and cycling, OS compatibility, Bluetooth 5.0, PAI, female health-tracking, camera remote shutter and stress monitoring. The band supports both Android and iOS devices, measures 47.4 x 18.6 x 12.7mm, and weighs 12.8 grams.

The band comes with a 125 mAh battery that, as per the company, offers up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The band offers 5 ATM water resistance and has a magnetic port for clip-on and clip-off charging. It comes with six strap colour options: Black, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory, and Blue.
Customers can buy the band from any of the Mi channels or on Amazon starting 30 August. Existing Mi Band users will get Rs 500 off on the purchase.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi TV 5X series comes in three size variants: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. All these variants come with a 4K panel with 3840 × 2160-pixel resolution and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. Each of them has a different screen-to-body ratio. While the 43 and 50-inch TVs come with a nearly 96 percent ratio, the 55-inch variant sports a 96.6 percent ratio. The 43-inch model is accompanied by a 30 W speaker system, while the 50 and 55-inch models have a 40 W speaker system. The dual speakers on the models support the Dolby Atmos format.

The Vivid Picture Engine 2 feature in the Mi TV 5X improves saturation levels. It comes with a photoelectric sensor for the Adaptive Brightness feature that adjusts the TV's brightness with the brightness in your home environment. It also comes with premium metallic bezels, a one billion colour view and a Reality Flow MEMC engine.

The new Mi TV 5X is listed at Rs 31,999 for the 43-inch model, while the 50-inch model is listed for Rs 41,999, and Rs 47,999 for the 55-inch model. It will be available on Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Studio, Flipkart.com, and at Croma stores, starting 7 September at 12 pm.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi TV 5X India launch confirmed for 26 August: Here’s all you need to know

Aug 23, 2021
Xiaomi Mi TV 5X India launch confirmed for 26 August: Here’s all you need to know
Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India event to be held on 26 August: All you need to know

xiaomi

Xiaomi Smarter Living 2022 India event to be held on 26 August: All you need to know

Aug 20, 2021
Xiaomi to soon say goodbye to its Mi branding after 10 years, will stick company's name

xiaomi

Xiaomi to soon say goodbye to its Mi branding after 10 years, will stick company's name

Aug 26, 2021
Redmi 10 to come with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 50 MP quad rear camera setup and more

Redmi 10

Redmi 10 to come with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, a 50 MP quad rear camera setup and more

Aug 18, 2021
Xiaomi Mi TV webcam review: A simple but useful video-calling solution for Android TVs and PCs

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi TV webcam review: A simple but useful video-calling solution for Android TVs and PCs

Aug 25, 2021
Xiaomi will launch new Redmi TWS buds in India on 3 September: Here’s all you need to know

Xiaomi

Xiaomi will launch new Redmi TWS buds in India on 3 September: Here’s all you need to know

Aug 26, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021