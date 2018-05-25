Chinese internet company Xiaomi has launched a new range of smart televisions in its home market, China. Xiaomi launched three new models of the Mi TV series called the Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4X and the Mi Tv 4S.

The new range starts from the Mi TV 4C at price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs 10,000) with the Mi TV 4S priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 19,000) and the Mi TV 4X at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 30,000).

The Mi TV 4C sits at the lower end of the new range and features a 32-inch panel with HD (1,366 x 768 pixels) resolution. The TV features a 178 degree viewing angle and response time of 6.5 ms along with a refresh rate of 60 Hz which is pretty decent given its price tag. Powering it all is a ARM Advanced multi-core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz paired with 1 GB RAM and 4 GB of internal storage.

Next up is the Mi TV 4S. There's not one, but two new variants available in 43-inch and 55-inch flavours with 4K displays. The 43-inch variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 19,000) and features a 4K display with 60 Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle. Under the hood we get a quad-core processor with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The 55-inch variant of the Mi TV 4S is most expensive TV of the lot at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 35,100) and packs in a 4K UHD curved display, with 2 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage. Indeed, it's the curved panel that sees a hike in the price tag.

Last but definitely not the least is the Mi TV 4X series that is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 29,000) and comes with a 4K HDR display, an AI-based voice recognition system, super thin bezels, Dolby audio and quad-core SoC, 2 GB RAM and 8 GB of built in storage.

All of the above models run Xiaomi's customer PatchWall OS.