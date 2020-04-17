tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi today unveiled its smart Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P in India. This newly launched device is capable of both dry and wet clean. The product is selling via Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform in India. It will only be available in a black colour option. The Mi Home app can be used to control its functions.

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P pricing, availability

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is priced at Rs 17,999. Users can opt for the EMI option that allows them to pay Rs 2,999 per month.

Mi fans, launching the #MiRobotVaccumMopP. Key features:

- 2-in-1 sweeping + mopping

- Smart App control

- LDS Laser Navigation System A special discount of ₹7,000

No cost EMI starting ₹2,999 p/m

Price - ₹17,999 Check out - https://t.co/mUC5N6hTrA pic.twitter.com/akUFq2jJfJ — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) April 17, 2020



The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P will be available for purchase in India starting 15 September.

Do note, because the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P is available via Mi Crowdfunding only, you will have to pre-order the product by making the payment before the scheduled date of availability. You can check anytime if the number of target buyers has reached or not, if yes, you will get the device on decided sale date. If the target buyers is not reached, your money will be refunded.

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P features and specifications

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, as the name suggests, is capable of both vacuum and mopping. It comes with modes like sweeping and mopping together, sweeping-only and mopping-only mode. Users can switch between modes by using the Mi Home smartphone app. With its accurate mapping and anti-drop or anti-collision sensors, it makes sure that it doesn't drop from stairs or doesn't cross obstacles over 2 cm high.

The product uses 12 sensors. It also has a Laser Detect System (LDS) that helps locate nearby objects and clean accordingly.

It comes with a quad-core Cortex A7 processor that has 2,100 Pa suction. It s equipped with a 3,200 mAh battery. The device, with its dynamic path planning, is capable of going to the charging point once it runs out of battery. Its runtime is 60-130 minutes.

