Xiaomi will be hosting its last event of the year today in India where it is scheduled to launch a new QLED 4K TV. The event will kick off at 12 pm IST and will be live streamed on Xiaomi's social media channels. (How to can watch the Xiaomi event live.) Ahead of the event, Xiaomi has been teasing the new smart TV, and so far, we already know that the new Mi QLED 4K TV will come with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and 4K.

The Xiaomi TV has also been teased to run on Android TV OS and come with Patchwall UI.

Mi QLED 4K TV expected specifications

In a tweet, Xiaomi has confirmed that the smart TV will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. In addition to this, the TV will also come with smart recommendations, kids mode, universal search, live channels and so on. The Mi QLED 4K TV also supports Dolby Audio, HDR 10+ and 4K. The microsite has also confirmed that it will run on Android TV OS and will come with Patchwall UI. The smart TV will also come with features like HDMI 2.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Mi Quick Wake.