Xiaomi Mi Play with waterdrop notch, Helio P35 announced in China

Powering the Xiaomi Mi Play is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset along with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

tech2 News Staff Dec 24, 2018 14:48 PM IST

Xiaomi is closing 2018 with yet another smartphone launch and it called the Mi Play. The phone has been launched in China for a price of CNY 1,099 (approx. Rs. 11,100) for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant of the phone.

Xiaomi Mi Play.

In terms of the colour options the user has the choice of Black, Dream Blue, and Twilight Gold along with a gradient finish option as well. There has been no word as of yet for the launch of the device in Indian markets.

Starting with the specs, we get a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and drop-notch on the top, which makes this first Xiaomi phone to sport that notch implementation.

Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset along with the only configuration the phone comes in which is 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. In the camera department, the phone has a 12 MP primary sensor and secondary 2 MP depth sensor as well. On the front, there is an 8 MP selfie snapper which only has fixed focus.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. The entire setup is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery which comes with fast charging capabilities.

