tech2 News Staff

Today, Xiaomi has debuted in the laptop segment in India with the launch of Mi NoteBook 14 series – which includes the Mi NoteBook 14 and Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon edition. The laptops use the 10th gen Intel chipsets, with Core i5 and Core i7 processors. The laptop series offers up to 512 GB SSD RAM and a variant with Nvidia GeForce MX350 graphics card.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition pricing, availability, sale offers

Mi NoteBook 14 comes in three storage variants: the 256 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 41,999, 512 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 44,999, and the 512 GB storage variant with Nvidia graphics card will cost you Rs 47,999.

Above is the inaugural pricing and will be valid only till 16 July.

The Mi NoteBook Horizon Edition come in two variants: the Intel Core i5 processor variant is priced at Rs 54,999 and the other variant is powered by Intel Core i7 chipset and it is priced at Rs 59,999.

The laptops come in just one Mercury Gray colour variant.

The laptops will go on sale on 17 June on Amazon, and Xiaomi's online and offline stores.

As for sale offers, Xiaomi has announced that it will bundle a free Mi Webcam HD with all the variants of the Mi NoteBook. Xiaomi also announced that till the next one month, on purchase of any Mi NoteBook variants, customers will be able to avail Rs 2,000 cashback on payments made via HDFC band debit and credit card.

Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14, NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition specifications

The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display with a 91 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is built using a magnesium and aluminium alloy (a material that is also used on aircrafts).

Xiaomi claims the laptop's weight distribution is "so good" that you can open its lid using just one finger. It weighs 1.35 kgs.

The laptop uses scissor-switch keys. It has an 11 cm x 5.7 cm large trackpad. It comes with stereo speakers places on the sides.

The Mi NoteBook offers two USB 3.1 ports along with one USB 2.0 port. There is also support for HDMI 1.4b, USB Type-C, and a charging port. There is also a 3.5 mm jack, which doubles as a headphone and a mic-in.

The Mi NoteBook uses two of Intel's Core 10th gen processors – Core i7 and Core i5. The Mi NoteBook features 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD storage and comes with Nvidia GEForce MX350 GPU.

It comes with a 46 Wh battery with a 65 W charger.