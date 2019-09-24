Tuesday, September 24, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi Note 3, Redmi 3s, OnePlus 2 and more receive Android 10 custom ROM support

Comparatively stable custom ROM builds of Android 10 are already available for older devices


tech2 News StaffSep 24, 2019 08:55:15 IST

Flagship smartphones, especially the recently launched ones have already started receiving official Android 10 updates. However, not all the devices are going to be updated to the latest version of Android. As more devices slowly receive the official OTA update, custom ROM builds of Android 10 for older devices have started appearing already.

Android 10-based custom ROM builds have started appearing already.

Relatively older smartphones such as the Google Nexus 6P, LG V40, OnePlus 2, Redmi 3s, Sony Xperia X and Xiaomi Mi Note 3 have received unofficial Android 10-based custom ROMs over at the XDA Developers forum. By unofficial, it means that these ROMs have been built by the Android developer community and these builds don’t belong to the OEM manufacturers of the devices.

If you have an older device and want to install Android 10, you’re either at the mercy of your OEM manufacturer or you could take matters into your own hands to install a custom ROM. The latter is usually the only way when manufacturers give up on devices and move on to newer ones. However, installing custom ROMs is the best way to breathe new life into older mobile devices. It takes some experience or an incredible talent of following instructions since you will be playing with the device’s bootloader.

The Android-10 based ROMs of the above-mentioned devices include custom ROMs such as Pixel Experience and LineageOS, while the Sony Xperia X has an AOSP build. Do note that these builds aren’t completely stable and there will be certain bugs. However, they are stable enough to be used as daily drivers if you’re prepared to sit down and troubleshoot whenever you come across a new bug.

