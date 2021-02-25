FP Trending

Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android 11-based MIUI 12 update for Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro, Mi 10T Lite, and Redmi Note 8 in some regions. Xiaomi had launched the Mi Note 10 Pro and Mi Note 10 in November 2019 with Android 9, while the Mi 10T Lite was launched in September 2020 with Android 10. The Redmi Note 8 was launched in August 2018 with Android 9 OS. Considering the software rollout, the company is updating both new and old smartphone models, but there is no news on the Android 11 update for these phones in India.

The Mi 10T Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 8 have started receiving MIUI 12-based Android 11 update. The Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro are getting updates in Europe and were launched in November 2019 with Android 9 Pie, which means that the Mi Note 10 series phones have received their second Android update which might be the last one.

The Redmi Note 8 has started receiving the update in China that was launched with Android 9 Pie. While the updates for Android 11-based MIUI 12 are not available in India, we could expect the company to roll out the update for the Indian market in the near future.