Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, some Xperia phones get Netflix' HDR support

Notably, the Mi Note 10 Lite is an unreleased smartphone, and Netflix has already white-listed the device.


tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2020 11:05:02 IST

Netflix has added a bunch of smartphones to its HD/HDR support list, which includes the unreleased Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, the Oppo Reno 3 and a few models of the Sony Xperia phones.

As first spotted by Android Police, Netflix has added a few new smartphones to its white list for HD and HDR 10 support on the platform.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Oppo Reno 3 Pro, some Xperia phones get Netflix HDR support

Image: Reuters

New smartphones added to HD-compatible list:

Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 LiteOPPO Reno3
OPPO Reno3 Pro
Sony Xperia 1 II
Sony Xperia 5
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

New smartphones added to HDR10-compatible list:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Notably, the Mi Note 10 Lite is an unreleased smartphone, and Netflix has already white-listed the device. But this isn't the first time that an unreleased phone has been added to the list, Netflix also rolled out HDR10 support for Google Pixel 4 before it was launched.

