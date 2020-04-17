tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2020 11:05:02 IST
Netflix has added a bunch of smartphones to its HD/HDR support list, which includes the unreleased Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, the Oppo Reno 3 and a few models of the Sony Xperia phones.
As first spotted by Android Police, Netflix has added a few new smartphones to its white list for HD and HDR 10 support on the platform.
New smartphones added to HD-compatible list:
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 LiteOPPO Reno3
OPPO Reno3 Pro
Sony Xperia 1 II
Sony Xperia 5
Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact
Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact
New smartphones added to HDR10-compatible list:
Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Notably, the Mi Note 10 Lite is an unreleased smartphone, and Netflix has already white-listed the device. But this isn't the first time that an unreleased phone has been added to the list, Netflix also rolled out HDR10 support for Google Pixel 4 before it was launched.
