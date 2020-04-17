tech2 News Staff

Netflix has added a bunch of smartphones to its HD/HDR support list, which includes the unreleased Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, the Oppo Reno 3 and a few models of the Sony Xperia phones.

As first spotted by Android Police, Netflix has added a few new smartphones to its white list for HD and HDR 10 support on the platform.

New smartphones added to HD-compatible list:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 LiteOPPO Reno3

OPPO Reno3 Pro

Sony Xperia 1 II

Sony Xperia 5

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

New smartphones added to HDR10-compatible list:

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Notably, the Mi Note 10 Lite is an unreleased smartphone, and Netflix has already white-listed the device. But this isn't the first time that an unreleased phone has been added to the list, Netflix also rolled out HDR10 support for Google Pixel 4 before it was launched.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.