tech2 News Staff

While Xiaomi had announced the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro (Review) smartphones in India yesterday, it also unveiled a new product for people with a taste of wireless sound. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, which look quite like the Bullets Wireless earphones from OnePlus, have been launched at a price of Rs. 1,599 and the sale will start on Mi.com exclusively on 23 July.

As per Xiaomi, the Mi Neckband can deliver upwards of 9 hours of playback time and also comes with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The headphones also have what the company says ash tri-band equalisation and dynamic bass. The Micro-Arc collar design is made out of a skin-friendly rubber material that is anti-slip and conveniently flexible. The earphones weigh 13.6 grams.

The headphones also have an in-built voice command feature which will let you navigate, take calls, and play music. It will also work with the Google Assistant as well. The device has an in-built 120 mAh battery that will last your 8 hours on a single charge and also has 260 hours of standby time.

