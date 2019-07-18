Thursday, July 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi Neckband wireless earphones announced for Rs 1,599, sale starts on 23 July

Mi Neckband can deliver upwards of 9 hours of playback time and also comes with the latest Bluetooth v5.0.

tech2 News StaffJul 18, 2019 13:20:45 IST

While Xiaomi had announced the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro (Review) smartphones in India yesterday, it also unveiled a new product for people with a taste of wireless sound. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, which look quite like the Bullets Wireless earphones from OnePlus, have been launched at a price of Rs. 1,599 and the sale will start on Mi.com exclusively on 23 July.

Xiaomi Mi Neckband wireless earphones announced for Rs 1,599, sale starts on 23 July

Mi Neckband wireless earphones.

As per Xiaomi, the Mi Neckband can deliver upwards of 9 hours of playback time and also comes with the latest Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity. The headphones also have what the company says ash tri-band equalisation and dynamic bass. The Micro-Arc collar design is made out of a skin-friendly rubber material that is anti-slip and conveniently flexible. The earphones weigh 13.6 grams.

The headphones also have an in-built voice command feature which will let you navigate, take calls, and play music. It will also work with the Google Assistant as well. The device has an in-built 120 mAh battery that will last your 8 hours on a single charge and also has 260 hours of standby time.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta has a revamped Settings menu and a new Password Manager

Jul 04, 2019
Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta has a revamped Settings menu and a new Password Manager
Xiaomi invests into chip designer VeriSilicon, now controlling 6 percent stake

Xiaomi

Xiaomi invests into chip designer VeriSilicon, now controlling 6 percent stake

Jul 16, 2019
Xiaomi to celebrate its fifth anniversary with Mi Pop 2019 in India on 17 July

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to celebrate its fifth anniversary with Mi Pop 2019 in India on 17 July

Jul 03, 2019
Xiaomi announces the Mi A3 with rear triple cameras running on Snapdragon 665

Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces the Mi A3 with rear triple cameras running on Snapdragon 665

Jul 17, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite could feature Snapdragon 730 and 675 respectively

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite could feature Snapdragon 730 and 675 respectively

Jul 12, 2019
Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's what to expect

Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi A3 to launch in Spain today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's what to expect

Jul 17, 2019

science

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Hysterectomies

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Jul 18, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019