tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, the successor to the Mi MIX 3 5G, is expected to release in this year. Although there’s no official announcement yet, Xiaomi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas said in a post on Weibo that the device will be using a 64 MP camera sensor that will be better than Samsung’s 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor.

Although Teng’s comment has been deleted now, it raises questions on which sensor the device is going to use. For now, Samsung is the only one in the market which has a 64 MP sensor. Hence, we’re bound to assume that it could be Sony who’s currently preparing to release its own 64 MP camera sensor.

As reported by PiunikaWeb, the comment doesn’t really mention whether the device is going to use a 64 MP sensor or higher. Qualcomm had confirmed that camera sensors with up to 100 MP can potentially arrive by this year itself. Sony is yet to announce its upcoming sensor and it could just be the one that may go higher than Samsung’s 64 MP sensor. Also, “better” can be extended to several factors of a camera sensor’s performance, so we’ll have to wait until it’s officially announced.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 specifications

None of the other specifications is known about the Mi MIX 4. A rumour from XDA Developers' Editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman stated that Xiaomi’s next flagship has been codenamed “Hercules” and it’s going to be powered by a Snapdragon 855. The rumour also suggests that the device will sport three rear cameras and one on the front. It will pack an in-display fingerprint reader and support wireless charging. The device will also support NFC.

