Sunday, July 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 could come with a camera better than Samsung's 64 MP ISOCELL

The word 'better' does not technically mean that the device will have a higher resolution sensor.

tech2 News StaffJul 07, 2019 10:38:12 IST

Xiaomi has been on a spree of launching smartphones as of late both in China and in India. Now more leaks have been spotted online which point towards the imminent launch of the Mi Max 4 and also the highly anticipated Mi A3.

Xiaomi Mi Max 4 could come with a camera better than Samsungs 64 MP ISOCELL

Xiaomi Mi Max 3

As per a comment by Xiaomi’s Product Director Wang Teng the Mi Max 4 will be coming with a better sensor than Samsung’s 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 and that it will be coming soon. Of course, the word 'better' does not technically mean that the device will have a higher resolution sensor. It might mean a bigger sensor or improved light sensitivity or the likes.

Xiaomi's competitor in India, Realme has confirmed that it will be bringing out a device that will have a 64 MP camera and it would seem likely that Xiaomi also introduces a competing device.

Apart from that, the FCC has reportedly certified a device which is believed to be the Mi A3. This is because the device that has been certified is an Android One smartphone and it has also got a 48 MP camera. Rumour has it the device will be in line with the recently announced Mi CC9-series.

 

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Mi Max

Xiaomi officially discontinues the Mi Note and Mi Max series of smartphones

Jun 24, 2019
Xiaomi officially discontinues the Mi Note and Mi Max series of smartphones
Xiaomi Mi A3 with a 48 MP camera stops by FCC website, could be rebranded Mi CC 9e

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A3 with a 48 MP camera stops by FCC website, could be rebranded Mi CC 9e

Jul 05, 2019
Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta has a revamped Settings menu and a new Password Manager

Xiaomi

Xiaomi MIUI 10 Beta has a revamped Settings menu and a new Password Manager

Jul 04, 2019
Xiaomi to celebrate its fifth anniversary with Mi Pop 2019 in India on 17 July

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to celebrate its fifth anniversary with Mi Pop 2019 in India on 17 July

Jul 03, 2019
Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 7A budget smartphone teased, to be launched soon in India

Jun 30, 2019
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 may have a 'better' camera sensor than the Samsung 64 MP Bright GW1

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 may have a 'better' camera sensor than the Samsung 64 MP Bright GW1

Jul 06, 2019

science

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019
Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Volcanic Eruption

Fire on the mountain: Massive volcano Stromboli explodes in biggest eruption since 2007

Jul 04, 2019