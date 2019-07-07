tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi has been on a spree of launching smartphones as of late both in China and in India. Now more leaks have been spotted online which point towards the imminent launch of the Mi Max 4 and also the highly anticipated Mi A3.

As per a comment by Xiaomi’s Product Director Wang Teng the Mi Max 4 will be coming with a better sensor than Samsung’s 64 MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 and that it will be coming soon. Of course, the word 'better' does not technically mean that the device will have a higher resolution sensor. It might mean a bigger sensor or improved light sensitivity or the likes.

Xiaomi's competitor in India, Realme has confirmed that it will be bringing out a device that will have a 64 MP camera and it would seem likely that Xiaomi also introduces a competing device.

Apart from that, the FCC has reportedly certified a device which is believed to be the Mi A3. This is because the device that has been certified is an Android One smartphone and it has also got a 48 MP camera. Rumour has it the device will be in line with the recently announced Mi CC9-series.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.