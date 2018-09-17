Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
17 September, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 might soon come to India with 6.9-inch display, 5,500 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is said to sport a 12 MP + 5 MP dual lens rear camera and 8 MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi launched the Mi Max 3 in July in China. The company has now started dropping hints of the device which might soon hit the Indian market as well.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3. Image: Xiaomi

In a tweet by the company, it states that something "Big" is coming the audiences way and has posted the picture of the Mi Max 3.

The next tweet confirms the speculation around the device that is expected to arrive and mentions the display size of the device as well. But there is still no official tweet on Xiaomi's India handle.

The phone is said to come with a 6.9-inch FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi 6 series in India a few days back with the Redmi 6 Pro going on sale for Rs 10,999 for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

According to the company, the Mi Max 3 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 processor which is higher than its predecessor Mi Max 2 which came with a Snapdragon 625 SoC.

The device is also expected to be packed with the humongous 5,500 mAh battery capacity.

The rear camera is said to sport a 12 MP + 5 MP dual lens setup and the selfie camera is said to come with an 8 MP configuration. Both the cameras support AI portrait mode.

The phone also has a fingerprint sensor on the backside and face unlock system on the front camera. The phone is also said to arrive with a dual sim-card system with simultaneous 4G network use.

The device will be equipped with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a slot for expandable memory card up to 256 GB.

According to the report in Android Central, the phone might come with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. Also, the device is said to run on MIUI 9.5 OS.

Most of the specification, features and design aspect of the phone are already out but there is still no word on the pricing yet.

