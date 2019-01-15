Tuesday, August 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro and Mi TV 4A Pro to go on sale today 12 PM via Mi Home

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro and 4A Pro have been launched at Rs 39,999 and Rs 22,999 respectively.


tech2 News StaffAug 17, 2021 13:36:02 IST

Xiaomi launched two smart TVs in India last week. These include the Mi LED TV 4X Pro of 55-inches and the Mi TV 4A Pro of 43-inches. Both the TVs go on sale from 12 PM onwards today via mi.com.

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 39,999, and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 22,999.

Alongside the TVs, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Soundbar, a smart speaker that can be paired with TVs.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro: Specifications and Features

Mi LED TV 4X Pro. Image: Xiaomi india

Mi LED TV 4X Pro. Image: Xiaomi india

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro is a 55-inch TV that runs Xiaomi’s custom operating system PatchWall OS with Android TV. The 4K HDR LED display TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor. In terms of storage, the TV features 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

The key feature of the TV is that it comes with a Bluetooth remote voice control. It also houses bigger 20W speakers.

In terms of connectivity, we see 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet port, and 1 AV port. There is support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Since it is an Android TV the user can access all the compatible Google Play applications on the smart TV.

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 39,999.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro: Specifications and Features

Mi LED TV 4A Pro. Image: Xiaomi India

Mi LED TV 4A Pro. Image: Xiaomi India

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch TV also runs Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall OS with Android TV. It features an Ultra-bright LED display and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor. In terms of storage, the TV features 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

The key feature of this TV is that it comes with AR11 Bluetooth remote voice control. It also houses bigger 20W speakers.

In terms of connectivity, we see 3 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet port, and 1 AV port. There is support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 22,999.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xiaomi Independence Day sale

Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Best deals on Mi 10i, Mi 11X 5G, Redmi 9 and more

Aug 09, 2021
Xiaomi Independence Day sale: Best deals on Mi 10i, Mi 11X 5G, Redmi 9 and more
Xiaomi unveils its first quadruped robot named CyberDog, an experimental open source machine

Xiaomi

Xiaomi unveils its first quadruped robot named CyberDog, an experimental open source machine

Aug 11, 2021
Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9 5G, Galaxy M31, Oppo F17 and more

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 9 5G, Galaxy M31, Oppo F17 and more

Aug 17, 2021
Mi Watch Revolve Active Review: An uncomplicated fitness watch with reliable performance

Mi Watch Revolve Active Review

Mi Watch Revolve Active Review: An uncomplicated fitness watch with reliable performance

Aug 10, 2021
RedmiBook 15 India launch highlights: RedmiBook Pro launched at Rs 49,999 and RedmiBook e-learning Edition at a starting price of Rs 41,999

RedmiBook 15 launch

RedmiBook 15 India launch highlights: RedmiBook Pro launched at Rs 49,999 and RedmiBook e-learning Edition at a starting price of Rs 41,999

Aug 03, 2021
RedmiBook 15 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

RedmiBook 15

RedmiBook 15 to launch in India today at 12 pm: How to watch the event live

Aug 03, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021