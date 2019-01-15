tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched two smart TVs in India last week. These include the Mi LED TV 4X Pro of 55-inches and the Mi TV 4A Pro of 43-inches. Both the TVs go on sale from 12 PM onwards today via mi.com.

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 39,999, and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 22,999.

Alongside the TVs, Xiaomi also launched the Mi Soundbar, a smart speaker that can be paired with TVs.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro: Specifications and Features

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro is a 55-inch TV that runs Xiaomi’s custom operating system PatchWall OS with Android TV. The 4K HDR LED display TV is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor. In terms of storage, the TV features 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

The key feature of the TV is that it comes with a Bluetooth remote voice control. It also houses bigger 20W speakers.

In terms of connectivity, we see 2 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet port, and 1 AV port. There is support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Since it is an Android TV the user can access all the compatible Google Play applications on the smart TV.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro: Specifications and Features

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch TV also runs Xiaomi’s custom PatchWall OS with Android TV. It features an Ultra-bright LED display and is powered by a 64-bit quad-core processor. In terms of storage, the TV features 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB internal storage.

The key feature of this TV is that it comes with AR11 Bluetooth remote voice control. It also houses bigger 20W speakers.

In terms of connectivity, we see 3 USB ports, 3 HDMI ports, 1 Ethernet port, and 1 AV port. There is support for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Mi LED TV 4A Pro has been launched at a price of Rs 22,999.