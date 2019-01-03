Thursday, January 03, 2019 Back to
Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite launched in China via crowdfunding campaign

The projector sports a built-in speaker and support for Dolby Atmos, DTS and voice assistants.

tech2 News Staff Jan 03, 2019 16:59 PM IST

Xiaomi launched the Mi Home Projector Lite in China. It is a small, rounded cuboid and looks pretty cute.

The Projector can project 40 to 200-inch screens at 1080p with a native aspect ratio of 1.2:1.

A report in FoneArena states that the device also comes with intelligent voice control and also HDR10 support.

The Mi Home Smart Projector is shaped like a rounded cuboid. Image: XIaomi



The 500 ANSI LED used is claimed to have 30,000 hours of life, so if you use it for two hours every day, it may last for years.

According to the report, the projector sports a built-in speaker and support for Dolby Atmos and DTS. It is equipped with built-in Mi TV functionality along with voice control. For connectivity, it has HDMI, USB and aux inputs.

The projector currently is only on sale in China and is available in white.

Mi Home Projector is priced at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 22,440) and available via Xiaomi's crowdfunding platform in China. When it's officially launched, the price might increase to CNY 2,499 (around Rs 25,500).

