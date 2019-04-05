Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Poco F1 to be available for Re 1 in a flash sale today

The Xiaomi Poco F1's flash sale today will kick off at 2 pm across mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart.

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 08:29:04 IST

Xiaomi's annual Mi Fan Festival has kicked off. If you are a Xiaomi fan, this is the best time for you to buy some of the products from the company, you otherwise couldn't purchase. The festival started on 4 April and will run through 6 April. The sale will be held across Mi.com, online partner platforms partners, Mi Home, Mi Store, and partner offline stores. From Xiaomi's washing machine, scooter, earphones to smartphones, you will see a special discount each day and each hour.

Xiaomi POCO F1. Image: Tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

Today, that is 5 April, as part of the festival, you can buy a Poco F1 (review) for just Re 1.

Now, what you need to know here is that each day of this festival, Xiaomi will be putting up two products at Re 1. However, only 20 units of these products will be available. This means, there will be a flash sale, and you need to be really fast (and really lucky) to actually be able to buy the device at a rupee.

The Xiaomi Poco F1's flash sale today (5 April) will kick off at 2 pm. The sale will take place on mi.com, Amazon India and Flipkart.

Along with the Poco F1, the Mi security camera Basic will also be available under the Re 1 sale today.

If you are interested to get your hands on the devices for just a buck, here’s a step-by-step process to do so.

Be ready!

Just like any Xiaomi flash sale, the Re 1 sale also means that the smartphones may just go out of the stock in a flash of the phone’s sale going live. This means, that a few minutes prior to the sale going live, you must open the mi.com website, and stay ready. So that as soon as the Re 1 flash sale goes live, you can crazy-click on the buy button.

via GIPHY

Keep your deets ready!

Once you have the phone in your cart, quickly add in your card details, and get the one rupee payment out of the way.

You can also add in your details to the website in advance, just for convenience.

via GIPHY

Set a countdown.

Now, all you have to do is wait for your phone to be delivered to you.

via GIPHY

