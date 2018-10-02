On Monday, Xiaomi quietly announced the second generation of its popular Mi Compact Bluetooth speaker. The device is currently listed for purchase on mi.com and is priced at Rs 799.

The Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 comes with an embedded microphone, that allows hands-free calling.

Similar to the predecessor, it sports a mesh design. The website also lists a pair of neodymium magnets on the speaker, which apparently enable “powerful and crystal clear” sound.

Further, the speaker features Bluetooth v4.2 as the only connectivity option and can transmit the audio data to up to 10 metres.

The speaker is charged via a micro USB port. There is a single button on the speaker, and it enables all the functions like turning the speaker on or off if you press and hold the button for 2 seconds. If you hold it for slightly longer. then it prepares for Bluetooth pairing. Clicking that button you can also play or pause audio, accept or reject calls, stop playback, and perform the factory reset.

The battery on the Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is claimed to last for up to six hours when the volume is set to 80 percent.