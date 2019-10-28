Monday, October 28, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro to launch with a five-camera rear setup on 5 November

The Mi CC9 Pro will pack a primary 108 MP camera with 5x optical zoom on the rear.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2019 12:56:22 IST

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Mi CC9 Pro in China on 5 November. Along with the phone, the company will be launching the Mi TV 5 and Mi watches at the event. The Mi CC9 Pro will come with a primary 108 MP camera sensor on the rear and its penta-camera setup will support 5x optical zoom.

Indiashopps reported that Xiaomi uploaded a poster of the announcement on its official Weibo account that revealed the launch date and features of the device. It has a vertical array of cameras on the rear with two dual-tone LED flashlights.

The Mi Mix Alpha also packs the 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor that is being used on the Mi CC9 Pro. GSMArena reported that the phone should be able to provide more flexibility to taking images. The five-camera setup on the rear will support wide-angle shots, 5x zoomed photos, good low-light images, macro shots and photos in the portrait mode.

Xiaomi will also launch the Mi TV 5 at the event which could use a quantum dot display. It’s also said to launch the Mi Watch that could come with Wear OS powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear processor.

