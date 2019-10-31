Thursday, October 31, 2019Back to
Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro might pack a 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro is expected to be rebranded as Mi Note 10 that might launch in Poland on 14 November.


tech2 News StaffOct 31, 2019 13:39:22 IST

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its 108 MP camera smartphone — Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro — on 5 November in China. Xiaomi's first smartwatch and a Mi TV 5 are also expected to be launched at the same event.

Even with just days left for the launch, the leaks and teasers are unstoppable, and as of now, we pretty much know all the specifications of the smartphone. Except, for the battery capacity of the phone. It had been speculated, but Xiaomi has now confirmed it in the latest teaser.

As per a new Weibo post by the company, the upcoming Mi CC9 Pro will be packed with a massive 5,260 mAh battery that will support 30W fast charging technology. The shared post also revealed that with the 30W fast charge, the smartphone will take 30 minutes to reach 58 percent battery.

Mi CC9 Pro will come with a Penta rear camera setup with a 108 MP Samsung Bright HMX ISOCELL sensor. Image: Weibo

This smartphone is expected to be rebranded as Mi Note 10. According to the Xiaomi Poland Facebook page, the Mi Note 10 will debut in Poland on 14 November.

The company has previously confirmed that Mi Note 10 will come with a Penta rear camera setup with a 108 MP Samsung Bright HMX ISOCELL sensor. Xiaomi also revealed that the camera will support 5x optical zoom and that it has a quad-LED flash.

In terms of colour, Mi CC9 Pro is expected to come in green, white and black colour options.

Image: Weibo

Image: Weibo

If previous reports are to be believed, Mi CC9 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G chipset and might offer 6 GB or 8 GB RAM variants In terms of storage, the smartphone is likely to come with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The display is expected to be a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel.

