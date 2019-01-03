Friday, January 04, 2019 Back to
Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM 2.5 anti-pollution mask launched in India at Rs 249 for two

Xiaomi states that the two packs of the anti-pollution masks can be used for a month.

tech2 News Staff Jan 03, 2019 20:50 PM IST

Xiaomi had recently launched its Air Purifier 2S in India keeping in mind India's worsening air pollution levels.

Now the company has launched an anti-pollution mask called the Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM 2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask. And yes, that's a very unwieldy title.

Indians have been covering their faces with dupattas and handkerchief to protect themselves from dust and pollution and it's far from effective. Masks like Xiaomi's AirPOP are what will really help keep the pollutants at bay.

The mask comes in a pack of two for the price of Rs 249 and will be available on the company's website. There has been no mention of a partnership with any third-party site for the sale of the product as of now.

Xiaomi mask

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM 2.5 anti-pollution mask. Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi announced the coming of the mask over a tweet which read that the Mi AirPOP PM2.5 anti-pollution mask will go on sale "today". The sale of the mask began at 12 PM.

The mask is claimed to effectively block 0.3-micron particles and also that it comes with the PM2.5 filtration efficiency which is as high as 99.97 percent.

It comes with four layers of filtration and an "advanced air circulation" vent.

The mask uses a non-woven micro-filtration material. It also has a 360-degree adaptable ring design. Xiaomi states that the two packs of the mask can be used for one month, assuming that it is used for 2 hours a day.

A single mask has 15 hours of life and going by this, the average cost per day of the mask is around Rs 17.

As of now, it is available only in black and weighs just 32.2 grams.

