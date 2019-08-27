tech2 News Staff

Just last week, Xiaomi announced its third-generation Android One smartphone in India — Mi A3 (Review). Today for the second time, the smartphone will be going up on sale starting 12 pm on Amazon and the company's own e-retain website Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi A3 price, availability, sale offers

Xiaomi Mi A3 is available in two storage variant — 4 GB + 64 GB priced at Rs 12,999 and 6 GB + 128 GB priced at Rs 15,999. Xiaomi Mi A3 is available in three colour variants — White, Blue and Grey.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon and Mi.com at 12.00 pm tomorrow (27 August). As for the sale offers, HDFC customers will be getting a cashback of up to Rs 750 on Amazon. In addition to this, buyers will also get Rs 249 Airtel recharge that will give double data and unlimited calling.

Xiaomi Mi A3 specifications

The Mi A3 has a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution, which is surprising since previous Mi A-series smartphones had an FHD+ display. There is a teardrop notch on the device which houses a 32 MP snapper. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and has a battery capacity of 4,030 mAh, like the Mi CC9e.

Powering the devices is a Snapdragon 665 chipset along with at least 4 GB RAM. Variants include a 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB models. Software-wise, the phones run on a clean, stock version of Android 9.0 Pie, which has been a signature for the Mi A-series smartphones.

In terms of optics, the device has a 48 MP main camera along with 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor.

