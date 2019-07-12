tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi’s upcoming Android One phones, the Mi A3 and Mi A3 Lite are going to follow the company’s new Mi CC series that was announced last month. However, there are going to be some changes with better hardware.

Coming exclusively from MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi Mi A3 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC whereas the Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite will come with a Snapdragon 675. These phones have been codenamed ‘bamboo_sprout’ and ‘cosmos_sprout’ respectively. Since the Mi CC9 uses a Snapdragon 710 SoC and the Mi CC9e uses a Snapdragon 665 SoC, the Mi A series duo are going to be more powerful.

There haven’t been any official announcements or teasers yet. However, Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung sent out a tweet asking what they were looking forward to in the next generation of the Mi A series.

One year ago, we launched our next generation Android One smartphones #MiA2 and #MiA2Lite. 👍 What's everyone looking forward to the most in the next generation of the Mi A series? #Xiaomi #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/PLYBEZSlDp — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) July 12, 2019

For now, Xiaomi is busy with its fifth-anniversary sales and the recently launched Redmi K20 series smartphones. Once the dust settles down, we think the company will start promoting the third generation of the Mi A series with an official announcement.

