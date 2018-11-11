Sunday, November 11, 2018 Back to
Xiaomi Mi A2’s Android Pie beta surfaces online offering adaptive battery and more

Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched in August this year with stock Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Xiaomi's Mi A2 which is an Android One device is unlike other Xiaomi phones which run MIUI. The device which offers a pure Android experience has now been found to be running the Android 9.0 Pie beta.

According to a report by XDADevelopers, Android Pie beta for the Mi A2 is now complete and is offering features such as adaptive battery, renewed filled-in navigation buttons. Also, navigation gestures are available as an alternative. The publication says that it is certain that it is stock Android 9 Pie.

The Mi A2 is the second generation Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. Image: tech2/Amrita Rajput

The Xioami Mi A2 is the second generation Android One smartphone from Xiaomi. Image: tech2/Amrita Rajput

The device was launched in August this year with stock Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. An Android Pie update, however, is now nearing the release.

Read our full review of the device here.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine".

In terms of optics, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has HDR and a selfie light.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.

