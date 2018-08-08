Xiaomi’s Mi A2 has just been launched today and the device will go on sale on 16 August on both mi.com and at online retailer Amazon. At a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the 4 GB RAM variant with 64 GB storage, (with stock Android inside) the phone appears to be a hot seller. But since we have reviewed both smartphones, we can conclude that the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a better device, with a better camera, great battery life and offers better value for money. The Xiaomi Mi A2 on the other hand offers a better design and stock Android with a powerful processor, all at a slightly higher price tag.

Going purely by the specifications, Xiaomi has gotten everything right with the Mi A2.

Just like the Mi A1, the Mi A2 features an all-metal unibody design that instantly makes the Redmi Note 5 Pro look chubby and old. It’s also the slimmest smartphone in this comparison. In my opinion, I would still pick the blocky Nokia, just because it looks different and refreshing from the rest of the lot.

Moving to the specifications, the Xiaomi Mi A2 clearly has this area covered. You get a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display sporting a Full HD+ resolution, which is the same that you get on the Note 5 Pro. The Honor Play certainly wins here with a 6.3-inch display when it comes to size, even though the device features the same overall footprint as the Mi A2.

Inside, the Mi A2 gets a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that is paired with 4 GB and 64 GB of internal storage. A 128 GB mode is expected to go on sale in the coming months.

As for the cameras, the Xiaomi Mi A2 gets upgraded dual cameras with a 12 MP (f/1.75) + 20 MP (f/1.75) unit at the back and a 20 MP (f/2.2) selfie camera. This is quite a bump up from the affordable Note 5 Pro and the best setup when stacked against the competition, with the more expensive Nokia 7 Plus coming in at second place.

As for software, the Mi A2 only has one true competitor, and that would be the Nokia 7 Plus since both devices are a part of the Android One program. The Nokia 6.1 is in the same price range and also supports Android One, but it's Snapdragon 630 chip isn't in the same league as the 660.

When it comes to battery capacity, there’s no defeating the Note 5 Pro. The Xiaomi Mi A2 packs in a 3,010 mAh battery which falls short of the competition on paper but is still pretty good in day to day usage as per our review. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, despite being cheaper, features a 4,000 mAh unit with the Nokia 7 Plus coming in at second with a 3,800 mAh unit.

Now that we checked out the Xiaomi Mi A2’s specifications, let's take a glance at what each smartphone has on offer in the table given below.

Smartphone Xiaomi Mi A2 Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Nokia 7 Plus Honor Play Display Size (inch) 5.99 5.9 6 6.3 Resolution (pixels) 2,160 x 1,080 2,160 x 1,080 1,080 x 2160 1080 x 2340 Pixel Density (PPI) 403 403 403 409 Display Type LTPS IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Dimensions(mm) 158.7 x 75.4 x 7.3 158.6 x 75.4 x 8.05 158.4x75.6x8 157.9 x 74.3 x 7.5 Weight (gm) 168 181 TBA 176 Dual SIM Yes Yes Yes Yes SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / VoLTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Hisilicon Kirin 970 CPU Cores Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core Octa-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 4x Kryo 260 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz 4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.8 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ up to 1.6 GHz 4x Kryo 260 @ 2.2 GHz & 4x Kryo 260 @ 1.8 GHz 4x Cortex-A73 @ 2.4 GHz & 4x Cortex-A53 @ 1.8 GHz GPU Adreno 512 Adreno 509 Adreno 512 Mali-G72 MP12 RAM 4 GB, 6 GB 4 GB, 6 GB 4 GB 4 GB, 6 GB Ruggedness – – IP54 — On-Board Memory 64 GB, 128 GB 64, 128 GB 64 GB 64 GB Expandable Memory No Yes, upto 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Yes, up to 256 GB Sensors Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, Compass Fingerprint Reader, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Primary Camera 12 MP, f/1.75 and 20 MP, f/1.75 12 MP, f/2.2 and 5 MP, f/2.0 12 MP, f/1.75 and 13 MP, f/2.6 16MP f/2.2, 2MP f/2.4 Optical Image Stabilization - No TBA No Camera Array Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Dual Camera Autofocus System Phase detection Phase detection Dual pixel phase detection Autofocus Phase Detection AutoFocus Secondary Camera 20 MP, f/2.2 20 MP 16 MP, f/2.0 16 MP, f/2.0 Video Capture 720p @120 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps, 2160p @ 30 fps 1080p 4K 4K (30fps) Flash LED Dual-LED Dual-LED LED OS Version Android Oreo 8.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9.2 Android 8.0 Android 8.1 Oreo AI (Smart Assistant) Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant Google Assistant GPS Yes Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, Hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5, A2DP, LE v4.2, A2DP, LE v5, A2DP, LE 4.2, A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD NFC No No Yes No Infrared Yes Yes No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear button Yes, Rear mounted 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Yes Radio No Yes, FM Radio FM Radio Yes USB Type Type-C Reversible connector microUSB v2.0 Type-C Reversible connector Type-C 1.0 reversible connector USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB v2.0 USB 2.0 Battery (mAh) 3,010 4,000 3,800 3,750 Fast charging Yes No Yes Yes Colors Gold, Lake Blue, Black Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Blue Black/Copper, White/Copper Black, Blue, Violet Prices in India Starting at Rs 16,999 Starting Rs 14,999 Rs 25,999 Starting at Rs 19,999

A quick glance at the table is enough to tell anyone that Xiaomi has once again beaten the competition when it comes to value. It offers the best hardware specifications of the lot and this will attract plenty of buyers, given its starting price tag.

As for the Honor Play, it's a great choice for those who want the biggest display, so it fits the bill when it comes to gaming. But it’s not an all-rounder thanks to its inferior camera. You can read all about it in our review of the Honor Play here.

The slim design and metal build of the Xiaomi Mi A2 will also drive away buyers from the Nokia 7 Plus that is priced a lot higher at Rs 25,999. The 7 Plus however, still shoots the best selfies of the lot as per our review.

But the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 will also confuse Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers.

So let me make it easier for you to decide on that.

If storage and RAM matter to you, then you are still better off with the Redmi Note 5 Pro. At Rs 14,999 for the 4 GB + 64 GB option and Rs 16,999 for the 6 GB + 64 GB option, the cheaper Pro offers a lot more. The base model of the Mi A2 gets you a 4 GB + 64 GB model, and without expandable storage at that. Worse still, the Mi A2 doesn't even include a headphone jack. The Note 5 Pro also gets you a bigger battery.

But if stock Android is what you prefer, then the Mi A2 is indeed the phone for you.

At Rs 16,999 it's hard to argue with Xiaomi, but then again, specifications don’t mean everything and day to day performance along with great battery life and camera performance is what counts. So if you are thinking of buying a Xiaomi Mi A2, don’t forget to check out our full review of the smartphone by clicking here.