Xiaomi Mi A2 to launch in India today: When and where to watch

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an AI Engine.

One of the most awaited mid-range phones from the Xiaomi stable is coming to India today. You know which phone we're talking about. It's none other than the Xiaomi Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2.

The smartphone was introduced globally on 24 July, in Madrid, Spain, so we are sure about the specifications of the device.

What we don't know is the price which is expected to be at around the Rs 18,000 mark. The device will be sold exclusively on Amazon in India starting today at 4:00 PM.

So now to the juicy part! Where and when can we watch the live streaming of the event? The event is being held in New Delhi at 4:00 PM and it will be streamed live on the link that has been embedded below. You can also check out Xiaomi's Twitter and Facebook handle for live updates from the event.

The Mi A2 will likely be available in two variants, a 4 GB RAM and 32/64 GB internal storage variant and a more expensive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Globally the Mi A2 was announced in three colours — gold, blue and black and Xiaomi is expected to do the same in India as well.

From what we've seen of the smartphone's launch in Spain it does look quite similar to last year's Mi A1, while the rear resembles the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Overall, there's isn't much of a design overall per se.

Moving on the specifications of the smartphone, the A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by the Android One program. This means that the device will run stock Android out-of-the-box. It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an AI Engine.

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with a f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has an HDR and a 4,500 K selfie light.

Coming to the connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.

