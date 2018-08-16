On 8 August, Xiaomi released the successor to its first Android One device in India. Called the Mi A2, the smartphone comes with a considerable upgrade from last year’s Mi A1, which according to Xiaomi was one of the best selling Android One device ever. And today, 16 August, the Mi A2 will go up on sale for the first time on Amazon India and mi.com at 12.00 pm.

Considering it’s a flash sale, you are recommended to log in a few minutes prior the sale goes live, ready with your card details.

Xiaomi Mi A2 launch offers

Additionally, as announced during the launch of the device in India, Xiaomi has partnered Reliance Jio for the new smartphone, wherein Jio users can avail an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 on the purchase of the Mi A2. The cashback is in the form of 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each, which will be redeemable via the MyJio app while recharging a Jio account on the Mi A2.

Along with that, customers will also receive up to 4.5 TB of data, provided they recharge with any prepaid plan of Rs 198 (or above) on the Mi A2. Do note that users need to have a Jio Prime membership in order to be able to avail the mentioned benefits.

Further, there is also a free three-month subscription to Hungama Music on offer on every purchase of the Mi A2. Also, Xiaomi’s ‘Mi Exchange’ program will allow you to exchange your old phone and get some extra discount on the price of the Mi A2.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications and features

The Xiaomi Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and runs the Android One program. As a Google spokesperson announced, the Mi A2 will be one of the first devices to get Android P later this year.

Under the hood, the Mi A2 is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, sans a memory expansion option, however. Though Xiaomi had also announced that a 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage variant will also be coming soon, today’s sale will only see the 4 GB variant on offer.

In terms of optics, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera system at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 20 MP sensor, accompanied with a dual-LED flash. Up front is a 20 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac to USB Type-C. The 3.5 mm audio port has been dropped. Fueling the phone is a 3,000 mAh battery with fast-charging support.