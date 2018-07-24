Xiaomi launched its debut Android One device last year, called the Mi A1, and today the successor of the device will be officially unveiled.

At a launch event in Madrid, Spain today, Xiaomi is scheduled to announce the Mi A2 smartphone, along with a lighter version of the device called the Mi A2 Lite. The event will kick off at 11.30 AM local time, which translates to 2.30 PM IST. Xiaomi will be streaming the event live on its YouTube channel, where you catch it live.

Xiaomi Mi A2 specifications and features

While we are just hours away from the launch, the Mi 2 and Mi A2 Lite have gone through hundreds of leaks over the past few months, consequently giving out a lot of possible information about the devices. Here’s a quick recap of what we know so far about the smartphones.

To begin with, like the Mi A1 was a global variant of the Mi 5X, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is believed to be an Android One certified global variant of the Mi 6X, which was launched back in April this year.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is believed to feature a large 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the smartphone will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. However, there are also rumours of a 3 GB and 32 GB variant.

In terms of camera, the Mi A2 is rumoured to sport a dual-camera setup at the back, which will be a combination of a 12 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP secondary sensor, with a f/1.75 aperture, accompanied by an LED flash. Up front, is believed to be a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode.

For connectivity, the Mi A2 will come with 4G with support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Fueling, the smartphone is believed to be a 3,010mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite specifications and features

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, on the other hand, which as the name suggest will be a slimmed down version of the Mi A2, is said to be a rebranded Redmi 6 Pro. The Mi A2 Lite is believed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, with 2 GB of RAM.

It is expected to feature a 5.84-inch Full HD+ display, fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of optics, the Mi A2 Lite will sport two 12 MP sensors at the back, and likely a 5 MP sensor up front. However, fueling the smartphone is rumoured to be a larger 4000mAh battery, as compared to the Mi A2.