Since a while now, the next generation of Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone - the Mi A2 - has been expected. Along with the Mi A2, there have also been rumours about a cheaper model of the phone, the Mi A2 Lite. While people were still speculating all of this, the Mi A2 Lite was silently listed on an e-commerce website in China. Thus revealing possible design, specification and even pricing of the smartphone.

Do note, this isn’t an official launch, it is pretty much a case of the e-commerce website, Ali Express, jumping the gun. The official launch event for the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite is expected on 24 July.

According to a report by TechnoPasion, a seller on Ali Express has listed two variants of the Mi A2 Lite on the website, there is a 3 GB RAM variant, and one with 4 GB of RAM.

Per the listing, the Mi A2 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. It has a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. In terms of optics, the Mi A2 Lite is listed sporting a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensors, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech support. The phone supports 4K video.

Further, in the listing, the Mi A2 Lite is said to feature a 5.84-inch display, which comes with the famous display notch.

The smartphone will apparently also have dual-SIM support, along with support for microSD card to allow memory expansion. The Mi A2 Lite will reportedly be fueled by a whopping 4,000mAh battery. Also, the smartphone is listed in black, blue and gold colour variants.

As for the price, while the Mi A2 Lite 3 GB variant is priced at $189.99 (Rs 13,000 approximately), the 4 GB model is listed at $209.99 (Rs 14,400 approximately). Be warned, that these may just be bloated prices since these devices have been listed even before an official release.

Also, we would not recommend anybody to purchase these devices. One, you may be paying way more than the device may actually be priced at; two, it is always wise to go make a purchase that comes from an official source.