Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 July, 2018 09:39 IST

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite with dual-camera, 4,000mAh battery gets listed ahead of launch

Unofficial listing of Mi A2 Lite reveals specifications, design and possible pricing of the device.

Since a while now, the next generation of Xiaomi’s Android One smartphone - the Mi A2 - has been expected. Along with the Mi A2, there have also been rumours about a cheaper model of the phone, the Mi A2 Lite. While people were still speculating all of this, the Mi A2 Lite was silently listed on an e-commerce website in China. Thus revealing possible design, specification and even pricing of the smartphone.

Do note, this isn’t an official launch, it is pretty much a case of the e-commerce website, Ali Express, jumping the gun. The official launch event for the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite is expected on 24 July.

According to a report by TechnoPasion, a seller on Ali Express has listed two variants of the Mi A2 Lite on the website, there is a 3 GB RAM variant, and one with 4 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite as listed on Ali Express

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite as listed on Ali Express

Per the listing, the Mi A2 Lite comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. It has a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant, and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model. In terms of optics, the Mi A2 Lite is listed sporting a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 5 MP sensors, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) tech support. The phone supports 4K video.

Further, in the listing, the Mi A2 Lite is said to feature a 5.84-inch display, which comes with the famous display notch.

The smartphone will apparently also have dual-SIM support, along with support for microSD card to allow memory expansion. The Mi A2 Lite will reportedly be fueled by a whopping 4,000mAh battery. Also, the smartphone is listed in black, blue and gold colour variants.

As for the price, while the Mi A2 Lite 3 GB variant is priced at $189.99 (Rs 13,000 approximately), the 4 GB model is listed at $209.99 (Rs 14,400 approximately). Be warned, that these may just be bloated prices since these devices have been listed even before an official release.

Also, we would not recommend anybody to purchase these devices. One, you may be paying way more than the device may actually be priced at; two, it is always wise to go make a purchase that comes from an official source.

tags


latest videos

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi A2 colour, RAM, storage variants and expected launch date leaked

Jul 09, 2018

Mi A2 Lite

Xiaomi may announce a cheaper notch-bearing Mi A2 Lite alongside the Mi A2

Jul 13, 2018

Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 leaked renders confirm that it looks similar to the Mi 6X

Jul 14, 2018

Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 leaks reveal camera sample, specifications, Android Oreo support

Jul 06, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi may launch the Mi A2 at a global launch event in Madrid on 24 July

Jul 12, 2018

Mi Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 to launch on 19 July, expected to come with 5,500 mAh battery

Jul 12, 2018

science

Genetics

Gene-editing, hailed as future of disease eradication, seriously damages DNA: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Bread

Researchers find 14,500-year-old flatbread at prehistoric site in Jordan

Jul 17, 2018

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018