Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Redmi Note 7 Pro are now available at a starting price of Rs 11,999

Xiaomi doesn't mention any price change for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 13:54:23 IST

Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched at Rs 16,999 in India last year for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant followed by the launch of a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant for Rs 19,999.

Just a couple of months ago, Xiaomi had dropped the price of the phone to as low as Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM variant and 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM variant.

Now Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Mi A2  yet again, bringing the base price down to just Rs 11,999.

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi A2. Image: Tech2

Xiaomi Mi A2. Image: Tech2

Xiaomi's Global VP Manu Kumar Jain announced the price drop on Twitter.

The price of the phone will be reflected on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Store, and Mi Preferred partners soon.

But this isn't the only phone whose prices are being cut. Xiaomi has slashed down prices for the Redmi Note 6 Pro as well, which will also be available for Rs 11,999. It was launched in India for the price of Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Redmi Note 6 Pro. Image: Tech2

 

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

The A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will run stock Android out-of-the-box.

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine."

The Mi A2 is available in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant and a more expensive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant

On the rear, you have a 12 MP + 20 MP camera setup with the flash placed in between. Image: tech2/Amrita Rajput

On the rear, you have a 12 MP + 20 MP camera setup with the flash placed in between. Image: tech2/Amrita Rajput

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with an f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has HDR and a selfie light.

Coming to connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage variants: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor. The front camera is also a dual setup, with a 20 MP + 2 MP combo.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Amazon

Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale: Deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi A2, Galaxy Note 8 and more

Mar 06, 2019

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 Pro first impressions: Xiaomi’s back to claim the budget smartphone throne

Mar 01, 2019

Battery

Phones with best battery backup under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 6 Pro to Honor 8X

Feb 26, 2019

Redmi Note 7

Redmi Note 7 competitors in India: From Realme 2 Pro, Honor 10 Lite to Oppo K1

Feb 28, 2019

Budget Smartphone

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M30

Mar 11, 2019

Redmi

Redmi Note 7 rumoured to launch in India alongside Note 7 Pro and Redmi Go

Feb 26, 2019

science

All-woman Spacewalk

NASA astronauts to go on the world's first all-woman spacewalk on 29 March

Mar 08, 2019

Women in Science

Women's Day 2019: Indian science is inching towards #BalanceForBetter despite the none-too-easy path

Mar 08, 2019

Women at Work

Women's Day 2019: Women in health, science and innovation are collaborating globally

Mar 08, 2019

Engineering

Inexpensive flexible 3D printed sensor can detect even the tiniest amount of water

Mar 07, 2019