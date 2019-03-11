tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi Mi A2 was launched at Rs 16,999 in India last year for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant followed by the launch of a 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant for Rs 19,999.

Just a couple of months ago, Xiaomi had dropped the price of the phone to as low as Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM variant and 15,999 for the 6 GB RAM variant.

Now Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Mi A2 yet again, bringing the base price down to just Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi's Global VP Manu Kumar Jain announced the price drop on Twitter.

The price of the phone will be reflected on Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home, Mi Store, and Mi Preferred partners soon.

₹11,999!! An incredible new price for #MiA2. It's an offer you can't resist! Your favourite Mi A2 comes with:

⚡@qualcomm_in Snapdragon 660

20MP Sony sensor on front and back

ƒ/1.75 large aperture

⚡ @Android One 660 retweets and I will give away one #MiA2! pic.twitter.com/yTV0uebSKK — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 11, 2019

But this isn't the only phone whose prices are being cut. Xiaomi has slashed down prices for the Redmi Note 6 Pro as well, which will also be available for Rs 11,999. It was launched in India for the price of Rs 13,999 for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Yes, it's true! The Quad camera all-rounder #RedmiNote6Pro is now available at the best price ever starting at just ₹ 11,999! 20MP + 2MP AI front camera

12MP + 5MP AI rear camera

⚡@qualcomm_in Snapdragon 636

4000mAh 636 RTs & I will give away a #RedmiNote6Pro. pic.twitter.com/Ev9KsTcXJv — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) March 11, 2019

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

The A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device will run stock Android out-of-the-box.

It has a fingerprint sensor at the rear and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with an "AI Engine."

The Mi A2 is available in a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant and a more expensive 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant

As for the camera, the Mi A2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which consists of a combination of a 12 MP primary camera unit and a 20 MP secondary camera unit, both with an f/1.75 aperture. It is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the phone has a 20 MP sensor with AI-powered features, including an AI Portrait mode. The front-facing sensor also has HDR and a selfie light.

Coming to connectivity, the Mi A2 comes with support for 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Powering the device is a 3,010 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.26-inch notched display with Full HD Plus resolution, that gives you an 87.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC along with two storage variants: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device sports a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary sensor and 5 MP secondary sensor. The front camera is also a dual setup, with a 20 MP + 2 MP combo.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box coupled with MIUI 9.6 custom skin applied on top. Fuelling the device is a 4,000 mAh battery which happens to be the same on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. There is a microUSB 2.0 port for charging and data transfers and it also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.