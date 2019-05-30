tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi had recently launched the Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India and it would appear that another launch is imminent. The company has confirmed the device in the form of a tweet which states that the "Mi 9T is coming soon! Guess what the T stands for?"

While it is not clear what the T might stand for, rumours say it could refer to a 5G variant of the Mi 9 smartphone. Other rumours, as per a Polish blog, suggest that the Mi 9T will be the rebranded Redmi K20 smartphone in European countries like Poland and Russia. It may also be that the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro could be respectively priced around RUB 25,000 (approx. Rs 26,000) and RUB 35,000 (approx. Rs 36,000).

Here's the answer! Mi 9T is coming soon! Guess what T stands for? pic.twitter.com/0mY2N7lnSx — Xiaomi #5GIsHere (@Xiaomi) May 30, 2019

Recently the Mi 9T was certified in Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore which makes the launch imminent. As for the specs, we can only guess what the Mi 9T will pack inside. Seeing that the Mi 9 was rocking a triple-camera setup along with Snapdragon 855, we can expect the 9T to come with similar internals.

The Mi 9 comes with a 6.39-inch Samsung-made Super AMOLED display panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Mi 9 features a triple-camera setup for the first time with a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide angle camera with a field-of-view of 117 degrees.

The Mi 9 also has a 3,300 mAh battery along with a 27-Watt fast charging adapter supplied in the box.

