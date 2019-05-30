Thursday, May 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Xiaomi Mi 9T to be announced soon confirms company official tweet

Recently the Mi 9T was certified in Thailand, Taiwan and Singapore which makes the launch imminent.

tech2 News StaffMay 30, 2019 20:03:36 IST

Xiaomi had recently launched the Redmi Note 7S smartphone in India and it would appear that another launch is imminent. The company has confirmed the device in the form of a tweet which states that the "Mi 9T is coming soon! Guess what the T stands for?"

Xiaomi Mi 9T to be announced soon confirms company official tweet

Xiaomi Mi 9.

While it is not clear what the T might stand for, rumours say it could refer to a 5G variant of the Mi 9 smartphone. Other rumours, as per a Polish blog, suggest that the Mi 9T will be the rebranded Redmi K20 smartphone in European countries like Poland and Russia. It may also be that the Mi 9T and Mi 9T Pro could be respectively priced around RUB 25,000 (approx. Rs 26,000) and RUB 35,000 (approx. Rs 36,000).

Recently the Mi 9T was certified in Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore which makes the launch imminent. As for the specs, we can only guess what the Mi 9T will pack inside. Seeing that the Mi 9 was rocking a triple-camera setup along with Snapdragon 855, we can expect the 9T to come with similar internals.

The Mi 9 comes with a 6.39-inch Samsung-made Super AMOLED display panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Mi 9 features a triple-camera setup for the first time with a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom and a 16 MP ultra-wide angle camera with a field-of-view of 117 degrees.

The Mi 9 also has a 3,300 mAh battery along with a 27-Watt fast charging adapter supplied in the box.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

India's role in building ITER — the world's biggest nuclear reactor project

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival


also see

Xiaomi

Redmi's upcoming flagship could come with a motorised pop-up selfie camera

May 19, 2019
Redmi's upcoming flagship could come with a motorised pop-up selfie camera
Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, Redmi K20 to be launched on May 28 in China

Redmi K20

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, Redmi K20 to be launched on May 28 in China

May 20, 2019
Redmi K20 and K20 Pro to launch in China today: When and how to watch the launch event

Xiaomi

Redmi K20 and K20 Pro to launch in China today: When and how to watch the launch event

May 28, 2019
Redmi K20 'Flagship Killer 2.0' to launch in China tomorrow: All we know so far

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 'Flagship Killer 2.0' to launch in China tomorrow: All we know so far

May 27, 2019
Redmi K20 Pro announced in China from CNY 2,499 onwards, houses Snapdragon 855 SoC

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro announced in China from CNY 2,499 onwards, houses Snapdragon 855 SoC

May 28, 2019
Redmi K20 official render revealed showing stunning colour, triple cameras

K20

Redmi K20 official render revealed showing stunning colour, triple cameras

May 22, 2019

science

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

Plastic Pollution

Plastic dumping in the East drops sharply as Asian countries ship waste back to exporters

May 30, 2019
Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

Climate Hazard

Of Himalayan states, Assam, Mizoram, J&K least prepared for climate change hazards

May 30, 2019
Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

Six months after CRISPR babies scandal, renewed debate in the scientific community

May 29, 2019
New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

Astrophysics

New technique spots 18 Earth-like exoplanets outside our solar system in Kepler data

May 28, 2019