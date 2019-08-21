tech2 News Staff

The international version of Redmi K20 Pro (Review) was announced in Europe yesterday (20 August) with the name Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro. This smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC and sports a triple rear camera setup at the back. Just like Redmi K20 Pro, this smartphone also features a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

This smartphone is launched in India and China markets under the name Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro price

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro comes in two storage variant — 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant priced at € 399( Rs 31,500 approx.) and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB variant priced at € 499( Rs 35,500 approx.).

It is available in Black, Blue and Red colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro specs

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro comes with a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device has a fingerprint sensor of the in-display variety along with a pop-out front-facing camera which gives the phone a near bezel-less design. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 855 SoC which is paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie along with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin overlaying it.

In terms of camera, the Mi 9T Pro has triple rear cameras which consist of a 48 MP primary sensor + 13 MP ultra-wide sensor + 8 MP telephoto lens. The pop-out camera on the phone has a 20 MP sensor.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery which supports 27 W fast-charging capabilities.

