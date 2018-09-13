Thursday, September 13, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 13 September, 2018 14:35 IST

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth may launch in China on 19 September: All you need to know

Xiaomi is expected to launch another smartphone in the Mi 8 series next week.

After announced the Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Mi 8 SE in China, the company is apparently now ready to launch another smartphone in the series, called the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth.

According to a teaser shared by Xiaomi on its official Weibo account, the company will be hosting an event in Chengdu, China, on 19 September, to launch a new smartphone in the Mi 8 series. The big ‘8’ on the teaser, clearly gives that bit away.

The Xiaomi Mi 8. Image: Xiaomi China

The Xiaomi Mi 8. Image: Xiaomi China

And the graphics on the teaser, together with numerous previous leaks, particularly suggest the smartphone to be the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth. Another tip is the teaser’s design aesthetics’ resemblance to a recent poster shared by Xiaomi, which confirmed the upcoming-launch the Mi 8 Youth.

Image credit: Weibo

Image credit: Weibo

However, we must mention that there are also a few rumours that suggest that the Mi 8X may as well be on the cards.

Now, Xiaomi has obviously not confirmed any of these specifications, however, the purported Mi 8 Youth was recently spotted on the Chinese certification website, TENAA, which revealed a bunch of specifications about the smartphone.

The leak suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth will be fueled by a 3,250mAh battery. It will apparently come in three variants, which will differ based on the RAM on-board. There is suggested a 4 GB, a 6 GB, and an 8 GB RAM model.

Further, the Mi 8 Youth is believed to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood, 4G VoLTE, a dual-camera setup at the rear, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. The leaked information also hinted at the presence of a 19:9 display with the possibility of a notch on top.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Mi 8 Youth

Xiaomi might release an affordable variant of the Mi 8 dubbed as the Mi 8 Youth

Sep 10, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro red colour variant to go on sale starting at Rs 14,999

Sep 04, 2018

Redmi 6 Series

Xiaomi Redmi 6A, 6, 6 Pro launched in India at Rs 5,999, Rs 7,999 and Rs 10,999

Sep 05, 2018

Redmi 6 pro

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro to go on sale in India today at Rs 10,999 via Amazon, Mi.com

Sep 11, 2018

Xiaomi India

Xiaomi is migrating data of Indian users to local servers within the country

Aug 31, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi executive caught red-handed for posting a fake Poco F1 camera sample

Sep 04, 2018

science

Economy

Building a low-carbon economy could be the 'growth story of the century': Expert

Sep 13, 2018

NewsTracker

After floods, Kerala now faces an invasion from piranha, African catfish and other non-native predatorial fish

Sep 12, 2018

Public Health

Heart disease and stroke are among top killers in India, new studies reveals

Sep 12, 2018

Satellites

NASA to launch satellite tracking Earth's melting ice on Saturday

Sep 12, 2018