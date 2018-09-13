After announced the Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, and Mi 8 SE in China, the company is apparently now ready to launch another smartphone in the series, called the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth.

According to a teaser shared by Xiaomi on its official Weibo account, the company will be hosting an event in Chengdu, China, on 19 September, to launch a new smartphone in the Mi 8 series. The big ‘8’ on the teaser, clearly gives that bit away.

And the graphics on the teaser, together with numerous previous leaks, particularly suggest the smartphone to be the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth. Another tip is the teaser’s design aesthetics’ resemblance to a recent poster shared by Xiaomi, which confirmed the upcoming-launch the Mi 8 Youth.

However, we must mention that there are also a few rumours that suggest that the Mi 8X may as well be on the cards.

Now, Xiaomi has obviously not confirmed any of these specifications, however, the purported Mi 8 Youth was recently spotted on the Chinese certification website, TENAA, which revealed a bunch of specifications about the smartphone.

The leak suggests that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth will be fueled by a 3,250mAh battery. It will apparently come in three variants, which will differ based on the RAM on-board. There is suggested a 4 GB, a 6 GB, and an 8 GB RAM model.

Further, the Mi 8 Youth is believed to run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC under the hood, 4G VoLTE, a dual-camera setup at the rear, and a fingerprint sensor at the back. The leaked information also hinted at the presence of a 19:9 display with the possibility of a notch on top.