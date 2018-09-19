Hours ahead of the official launch of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in Chengdu, China, the company CEO Lei Jun has shared an image of the rear of the purported smartphone. The photo reveals not only two new colour variants on the smartphone but also confirms the design of the rear-camera setup on the phone.

In the image shared by Jun, we can see two colour variants of the Mi 8 Lite, one with a pink to orange gradient, and the other with a blue to a darker shade gradient. Also revealed is the fingerprint sensor on the smartphone, which will be present on the rear.

Additionally, next to the two colour options revealed in the image, we also see a box of the Mi Band 3 next to the phones. This is in line with the reports of a limited edition NFC Mi Band 3 also being launched at the Chengdu event today.

Other than that, according to a report by GizmoChina, Xiaomi will also announce the Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint edition, and Xiaomi Smart Alarm clock.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite rumoured specifications and features

From what we know so far about the Mi 8 Lite, the smartphone will feature a 6.26-inch FHD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC and will come in multiple variants with different RAM and storage options. The Mi 8 Lite has also been rumoured to sport a massive 24 MP camera sensor on the front, and apparently a dual shooter of 12 MP sensors at the back.

The Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is also expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo and a 3250 mAh will likely fuel the device.