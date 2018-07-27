While it has been a while since it launched, Xiaomi is finally going to start selling the Mi 8 Explorer edition in China on 30 July at a price of CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 37,000).

According to a report by GSMArena, Xiaomi is not expected to have a lot of units in stocks so the flash sale is expected to be over in seconds. It was earlier expected to go on sale on 24 July but was later delayed by a week.

The Mi 8 Explorer edition, launched alongside the Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE features a transparent looking back which had everyone in awe when it launched. It gets a 6.21-inch AMOLED display with a screen-to-body ratio of 83.8 percent and a resolution of 1080 x 2248 pixels. Inside, you get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8 GB of RAM and a 128 GB of storage. An older report also suggests that a 4 GB RAM and a 6 GB RAM variant with 128 GB and 256 GB storage respectively, will also be available.

In terms of cameras, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition features a 12 MP + 12 MP, dual-sensor setup with the primary lens having an aperture of f/1.8 and the secondary telephoto lens an aperture of f/2.4. The camera systems also feature 4-axis optical image stabilisation and dual-pixel PDAF.

The phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 with Xiaomi's MIUI 10 skin on top. It also features a 3,000 mAh battery powering the phone.

Still no word on whether the smartphone will be made available outside China yet.