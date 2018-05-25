Just days ahead of the official launch of the Xiaomi Mi 8, yet another set of leaks about the device is out, leaving very little to our imagination.

This latest leak that comes via Techienize, claims to reveal a bunch of specifications about the Xiaomi Mi 8. Pretty much in line with the previous leaks, the new report claims that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship will feature a 6.2-inch Full HD (1080x2280) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, which contradicts previous rumors of a 6.01-inch display.

This leaks also claims that the Mi 8 will finally feature the in-display fingerprint scanner. Fingers crossed for that.

Further, under the hood, the Mi 8 is believed to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, which is hardly any surprise. The SoC is reported to be equipped with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Though there have also been reports of 8 GB RAM variant of the device, this leak, however, has no mention of that.

In terms of optics, the Mi 8 will reportedly sport a dual-camera setup at the back, which will be a combination of a 20 MP (f/1.7) and 16 MP (f/2.0) sensor. Up front, will apparently be 16 MP (f/2.0) camera.

Running the Xiaomi Mi 8 will be the latest MIUI, which is supposed to debut alongside the Mi 8. The new MIUI will be based on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. Fuelling the smartphone will be a 3,300 mAh battery.

Separately, there is another leak, which was reported by GizmoChina, according to which, the Xiaomi Mi 8 will come in two variants. There will be a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant that will be priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 30,000), and the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model that will cost CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs 34,000).

Additionally, according to the leak, the launch of the Mi 8 can be anticipated sometime this week, as it claims that the device will be available for pre-order starting 31 May in China.