Xiaomi is ready to launch a new device, the Mi 6X in the market. Reports have pointed out that the Mi 6X is the successor of Xiaomi Mi A1, an Android One-powered smartphone that the company launched last year in the Indian market. A recent report suggests that Mi A1 has been discontinued without any particular reason from the company. One reason behind the discontinuation of the smartphone could be because of the upcoming Mi A2/6X.

The images and the launch date of the Mi 6X have been spotted on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. According to a report on GizmoChina the company is expected to be launched on 25 April in China. The new leaked images showcase five colour variants of the upcoming smartphone.

The five colour variants in question include Cherry Powder, Red Flame, Sand Gold, Glacier Blue and Black Stone. The images reveal that 6X comes with a unibody metal design with a vertically placed dual-camera on the top left corner and the fingerprint scanner aligned to the centre in the top half of the back of the device. The design looks similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone that the company launched earlier this year.

As reported earlier the smartphone is expected to come with 5.99-inch full-screen display.

Earlier reports suggest that the smartphone will come with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It is expected to pack Snapdragon 626 SoC while running Android 8.0 Oreo along on a 2,910 mAh battery. A2 is expected to come with a 20 MP and 8 MP sensors arranged in a dual camera setup on the back of the device along with a 20 MP camera sensor on the front.

Following Mi A1, Xiaomi is expected to sport Android One in Mi A2. Xiaomi has not revealed any official details about the device including the launch date or specifications. The report mentions that the smartphone is expected to be priced around 1,499 Yuan (around $238).