Monday, October 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 October, 2018 16:44 IST

Xiaomi Mi 6S spotted on Geekbench with internals identical to last year's Mi 6

The Mi 6S spotted on Geekbench could likely be a test mule and not a real smartphone for release.

Xiaomi has made no mention of a variant of last year’s Mi 6 launching anytime soon but two listings of the unannounced Mi 6S appear to have just popped up on popular benchmarking platform Geekbench.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the spotted smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip which is the same chip which powered the Mi 6 last year. The Mi 6S also features 6 GB of RAM which is again the same amount of RAM that the Mi 6 had.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 6 in China back in Aoril 2017. Image: Xiaomi Global

Xiaomi launched the Mi 6 in China back in April 2017. Image: Xiaomi Global

The listing spotted by Gizmochina, does not reveal a lot of additional information to fall on in the listing. In fact, we are yet to be clear on what distinguishes the Mi 6S from last year’s Mi 6. It’s also strange that Xiaomi is planning to launch a phone with older hardware and is yet to reveal any teasers of a similar product. It is likely that the phone is a test mule of some sort.

Xiaomi Mi 6S Geekbench listing. Image: Geekbench

Xiaomi Mi 6S Geekbench listing. Image: Geekbench

As far as scores are concerned, the Mi 6S scores 1830 in the Single Core test and 6944 on the Multi-Core test. If the Mi 6S is indeed real, we should see Xiaomi reveal more information about the phone soon enough.

Xiaomi fans are meanwhile eagerly waiting for the Chinese giant to unveil the Mi Mix 3, which was earlier expected to be launched in China today. However, Xiaomi is yet to put a date on when the phone will be unveiled, keeping everyone guessing for now.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video

also see

Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 featuring a slide-out camera rumoured to launch on 15 October

Oct 04, 2018

Mi Note 4

Xiaomi to launch the Mi Note 4 in China alongside the Mi Mix 3 on 15 October

Oct 08, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T spotted on Geekbench with Android Pie 9.0, 8 GB RAM and Snapdragon 845

Oct 14, 2018

Xiaomi Black Shark

Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone may soon launch in markets other than China

Oct 12, 2018

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2

Xiaomi Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 with mesh design launched in India at Rs 799

Oct 02, 2018

MIUI 10

Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 get MIUI 10: Here's how to update and install

Oct 02, 2018

science

#MeToo

#MeToo: Award-winning IISc researcher to quit after sexual harassment allegations

Oct 15, 2018

Climate Change

Trump doesnt think climate change is a hoax, suggests it will change back again

Oct 15, 2018

ISRO Incubators

ISRO's space incubator to nurture startups creating cutting-edge space technology

Oct 15, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Opportunity Rover stays silent as Mars approaches dust clearing season

Oct 15, 2018