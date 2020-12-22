FP Trending

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch the Mi 11 on 28 December. As per a report in GSMArena, the smartphone will first be unveiled in China and will sport a number of "incredible breakthroughs" according to its statement on Weibo. As per the report, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to come in two variants, a vanilla option and a Pro version with all the latest technology. The smartphone will have a QHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP primary camera and a 12 MP telephoto module in the pro.

According to a report in XDA Developers, Mi 11 will be one of the first devices to run on the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Xiaomi's co-founder Kei Jun has confirmed that the device will release at 7.30 pm on 28 December.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Mi 11 Pro will have a 2,485 mAh battery, while the Mi 11 will have a 2,390 mAh battery. Both hones should be able to charge from 0 to 100 percent in 35 minutes. The Mi11 will have a triple camera setup with a square bump, while the Pro version will have a rectangular-shaped camera island housing four cameras. The device will have 6 GB RAM, which is lower than the Mi 10 which had 8 GB RAM.