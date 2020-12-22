Tuesday, December 22, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Mi 11 with a 120 Hz refresh rate display to launch in China on 28 December

Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to be one of the first devices to run on the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform.


FP TrendingDec 22, 2020 18:20:12 IST

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch the Mi 11 on 28 December. As per a report in GSMArena, the smartphone will first be unveiled in China and will sport a number of "incredible breakthroughs" according to its statement on Weibo. As per the report, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to come in two variants, a vanilla option and a Pro version with all the latest technology. The smartphone will have a QHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a 50 MP primary camera and a 12 MP telephoto module in the pro.

According to a report in XDA Developers, Mi 11 will be one of the first devices to run on the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. Xiaomi's co-founder Kei Jun has confirmed that the device will release at 7.30 pm on 28 December.

Earlier leaks suggested that the Mi 11 Pro will have a 2,485 mAh battery, while the Mi 11 will have a 2,390 mAh battery. Both hones should be able to charge from 0 to 100 percent in 35 minutes. The Mi11 will have a triple camera setup with a square bump, while the Pro version will have a rectangular-shaped camera island housing four cameras. The device will have 6 GB RAM, which is lower than the Mi 10 which had 8 GB RAM.

 

