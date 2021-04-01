Thursday, April 01, 2021Back to
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to launch in India on 23 April: All you need to know

Mi 11 Ultra's rear camera module will also include a 1.1-inch secondary AMOLED display with 294 x 126-pixel resolution.


tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2021 17:28:26 IST

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch Mi 11 Ultra in India on 23 April. The company has not revealed much about the device except that it will come with a curved punch-hole display, huge rectangular triple rear camera module that houses a horizontal always-on display for notifications. The rear camera will also come with a 120x digital zoom. The smartphone will come with support for Harman/ Kardon sound. Notably, Mi 11 Ultra recently debuted in the China markets.

Mi 11 Ultra. Image: Xiaomi China

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra expected specifications

As per the China variant, Mi 11 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch 120 Hz QHD+ AMOLED display that features an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset and offer up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storahe. It is likely to run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

In terms of camera, Mi 11 Ultra will feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50 MP primary sensor, a 48 MP ultra wide angle lens and a 48 MP periscope lens. The camera module will also include a 1.1-inch  AMOLED display with 294 x 126 pixel resolution. This display aims to show notifications to the user. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to come with a 20 MP front camera.

Mi 11 Ultra is likely to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67 W charging, 67 W wireless charging and 10 W reverse wireless charging.

 

