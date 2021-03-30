FP Trending

Xiaomi has launched the new Mi 11 series globally. The Mi 11 series includes – Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Lite 5G. In addition to it, Xiaomi has also launched the Mi Smart Band 6. The new Mi 11 and the Mi Smart Band 6 series is yet to be introduced in India, but Xiaomi says it will be “coming soon” to the country.

Xiaomi M11 Ultra

Xiaomi touts M11 Ultra as the best selfie camera smartphone in the market as it gives users the option to use the primary camera for selfies.. The phone is available in two colour variants – Black and White colour. The 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is priced at CNY 5,999 ( Rs 67,000 approx) while the 12 GB + 256 GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,499 (Rs 77,500 approx).

The Mi 11 Ultra is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone running Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. It features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz touch sampling rate. The display uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection. The Mi 11 Ultra's display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The smartphone also features a 1.1-inch secondary AMOLED display on the back, to help users take selfies with the phone's rear camera. The secondary display can also relay notifications, battery level, and weather alerts among other things.

The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It is equipped with up to 12 GB RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. Fuelling the Mi 11 Ultra is a 5,000 mAh battery with 67 W wired as well as wireless fast charging support, along with 10 W reverse wireless charging. The smartphone also features IP68 dust- and water-resistance

For photography, the Mi 11 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50 MP wide-angle sensor and two 48 MP ultra-wide-angle and tele-macro camera sensors. And the tele-macro lens supports 5x optical and 120x digital zoom. The Mi 11 Ultra supports 8K video recording at 24fps with all three sensors. The Mi 11 Ultra also sports a 20 MP camera on the front.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro

The phone has been launched in three colours-Black, Green and White. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,999 (Rs 55, 400 approx) while 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is available for CNY 5,299 (Rs 58,400 approx). And the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model is available for CNY 5,699 (Rs 63,100 approx).

The Mi 11 Pro borrows several specifications from the Mi 11 Ultra barring the secondary display and the camera setup. The Mi 11 Pro the same display, battery capacity, fast charge support and the chipset.

On the camera front, however, the Mi 11 Pro comes with a 50 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera, and an 8 MP tele-macro tertiary camera with 50x digital zoom and a 5x optical zoom. The Mi 11 Pro also features a 20 MP selfie camera.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G

The Mi 11 Lite 5G is available for CNY 2,299 (Rs 25,500 approx) and it comes with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. For 256 GB storage variant, the price is CNY 2,599 (Rs 29,000 approx). You can choose from Citrus Yellow, Mint Green, and Truffle Black colour options.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top. It features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for protection. The display supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The Mi 11 Lite 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G chipset, 8 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage expandable by up to 512 GB via a microSD card.

The Mi 11 Lite 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5 MP macro sensor. It features a 20 MP front camera

Fuelling the Mi 11 Lite 5G is a 4,250 mAh battery with support for 33 W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6

The band has a 1.56-inch AMOLED touchscreen display. It has a 326ppi pixel density, 450 nits of peak brightness, and is waterproof up to 50 metres. With a 125mAh battery, it claims to deliver a standby time of up to 14 days. The Smart Band supports Bluetooth 5.0 and takes around two hours to charge fully.

Through this Smart Band, you will be able to track six activities including running, walking, indoor treadmill, and cycling. It tracks your blood pressure, blood oxygen (SpO2), and heart-rate 24X7. It also helps you track your sleep.

It comes in two variants. You can buy the vanilla variant for CNY 229 (Rs. 2,500 approx) while the special edition is priced at CNY 279 (Rs. 3,000 approx). It is available in Black, Blue, Brown, Green, Orange, Silver, White, and Yellow colours.