Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro leaked renders hint at quad-rear camera setup with support for 120x zoom

Design wise, Mi 11 Pro is expected to look exactly the same as the recently launched Mi 11.


FP TrendingJan 05, 2021 17:05:09 IST

Xiaomi has only recently launched its flagship Mi 11 in China and now reports are surfacing that say the firm is soon going to release Mi 11 Pro. A report by a Chinese portal based on pictures of the Mi 11 Pro released on Weibo, says that the pro version will come in blue and silver colour variants. But despite being a follow-up version of the Mi 11 flagship, the pro smartphone will be quite different from its predecessor, especially in the camera arrangement department.

Mi 11 Pro render.

As per the report, the Mi 11 Pro will feature a massive rear camera setup, including a periscope lens. There is also the 120x zoom feature being offered in the leaked renders of the device. There will be four cameras, the report adds, stating that the ultrawide lens will have a 35 mm equivalent focal length of 12 mm. On the other hand, the periscope lens will go to 120 mm. The third lens is expected to be the exact same as the 108 MP sensor seen on the Mi 11. Lastly, the fourth camera could be a 2x or 3x tele for smoother zooming action.

However, the look of the Mi 11 Pro along with the location of the front camera will be exactly the same as the recently launched Mi 11.

With a 4,600 mAh battery, the Mi 11 features a 6.81 inch AMOLED quad curved DotDisplay panel and a WQHD+ 3200 × 1440 resolution. With peak brightness of 1,500 nits, the Mi 11 supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz. Aside from the primary 108 MP 8K camera with a  1/1.33-inch  large image sensor, the rear camera setup comes with a 123-degree ultra-wide-angle camera and 50mm telephoto macro lenses.

The latest device will also run on the recently revealed MIUI 12.5 out of the box. It is available in Midnight Gray, Horizon Blue, Frost White,  Lilac Purple and Honey Beige variants.

