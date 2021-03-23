FP Trending

Xiaomi is soon going to launch both the Pro and Ultra models of the Mi 11 Series. Xiaomi confirmed the same via a launch announcement posted on its official Weibo account. The series is expected to be launched on Monday, 29 March. Reportedly, both the Mi Pro and Mi Ultra are going to feature 65 W fast charging; the same was also recently confirmed in a 3C Certification listing. Apart from this certification, the two phones have also been reportedly seen on other certification sites.

The Mi 11 Ultra is expected to have a triple-camera setup which may be the largest camera set up in the industry. This may include a periscope lens which will be able to support 120x zoom and a dual primary camera. On the other hand, the GN2 sensor of Samsung (50 MP) will be available in Mi 11 Pro.

The Pro and Ultra models are reportedly the same in their core specifications, appearance and screen size but have differences in specifications of their cameras. These new models will be launched in Xiaomi’s Spring Season Product Launch Event on 29 March. The latest Mi Notebook Pro might also be announced at the launch event.

Unlike previous years, the launch of Pro and Ultra models are happening together this time for the Mi 11 series. By the summer of 2021, the electronics company is expected to release its first ever foldable phones. It was previously claimed that Xiaomi will launch its foldable phones in the spring, however, latest updates make it clear that firstly, the company will launch Mi 11 series.