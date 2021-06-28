tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi launched Mi 11 Lite in India last week at a starting price of Rs 21,999. The highlights of the smartwatch include a 64 MP triple rear camera, 157 gm weight, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 4,250 mAh battery that comes with support for 33 W fast charging. It will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com. In addition to the smartphone, the company also launched Mi Watch Revolve Active at a price of Rs 9,999.

Mi 11 Lite pricing, availability, sale offers

Mi 11 Lite comes in two storage variants. The 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 21,999 and the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999. It will be available in Tuscany Coral, Vinyl Black and Jazz Blue colour variants.

As for sale offers, the buyers who pre-ordered the Mi 11 Lite will get a discount of Rs 1, 500. In addition to this, the buyers will also get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank cards. It will be available for purchase today at 12 pm.

Mi 11 Lite specifications

Mi 11 Lite features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10v and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The display offers up to 90 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz touch sampling rate. It is 6.81 mm thin and weighs 157 gm. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and offers 8 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage.

For photography, the Mi 11 Lite sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP tele macro camera. For selfies, it features a 16 MP camera on the front.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,250 mAh battery that comes with 33 W fast charging support.